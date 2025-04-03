Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,437,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.71% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,032,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

