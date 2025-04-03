CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Jeremy David Williams Sells 3,393 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $141,725.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,140.23. This represents a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $469,063.00.

NYSE:CNO opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

