CLS (LON:CLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.31)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CLS had a negative net margin of 134.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

CLI opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.52. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.40 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of £257.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.48) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

