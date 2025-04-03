Climber Capital SA Purchases Shares of 51,164 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,334 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

