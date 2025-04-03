Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
