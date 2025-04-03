Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $8.29 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

