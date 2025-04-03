Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,114,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.