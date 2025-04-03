Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10,864.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

DLR opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

