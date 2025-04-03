City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $3.75 on Thursday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

