Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Down 10.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $85.50 to $75.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $63.98. Approximately 13,881,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,812,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Truist Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

