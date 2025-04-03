Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.