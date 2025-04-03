Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,950,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,457,000 after buying an additional 888,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

