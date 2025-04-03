Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,345 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Wave Life Sciences worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 571,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 979,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 477.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

