Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.26 Million in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

