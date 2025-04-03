CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.42.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.80 and its 200 day moving average is $314.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

