CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,520 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,601,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,544,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 363,962 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 408,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

