CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total value of $4,447,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. This represents a 28.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $125.06 and a 52-week high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

