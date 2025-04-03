Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

