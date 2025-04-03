Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

