CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

CHS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. 18,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,581. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

