CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. 18,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,581. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.
About CHS
