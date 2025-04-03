ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 19,802 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $16.84.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $619.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

