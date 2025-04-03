Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $112.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chesapeake Energy traded as high as $112.23 and last traded at $111.32, with a volume of 3077151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXE. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.24.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.83%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

