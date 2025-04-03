Chain (XCN) Achieves Market Cap of $283.39 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Chain has a market cap of $283.39 million and approximately $49.50 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.57 or 1.00261328 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81,959.48 or 1.00253888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,592,684,478 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

