Celeste Beeks Mastin Purchases 3,500 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,310. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 324,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

