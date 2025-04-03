Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $138.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

