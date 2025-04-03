Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 506,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 548,095 shares.The stock last traded at $27.24 and had previously closed at $27.37.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after buying an additional 1,068,144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,045,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after buying an additional 376,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 546,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,801,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 489,231 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.