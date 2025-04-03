Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 506,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 548,095 shares.The stock last traded at $27.24 and had previously closed at $27.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
