Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.12 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.92 ($0.17). Capita shares last traded at GBX 12.98 ($0.17), with a volume of 9,786,110 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56. The company has a market capitalization of £224.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.10.

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Capita had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

In related news, insider Nneka Abulokwe bought 71,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,065.44 ($13,070.30). Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

