Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Strong-Buy

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

MESO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MESO opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 86,566.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

