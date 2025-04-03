Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Nano-X Imaging FY2025 Earnings

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nano-X Imaging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 465.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.99. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

