Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 66,559 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,559 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.