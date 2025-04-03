California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,209 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of BWX Technologies worth $36,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

