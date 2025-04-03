California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,910 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

