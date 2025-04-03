California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,965 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,174.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,275.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,299.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,136.00 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

