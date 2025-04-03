California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.47% of Encompass Health worth $44,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after acquiring an additional 138,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $100,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $104.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.