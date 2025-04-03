California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Masco worth $30,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.30.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

