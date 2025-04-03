California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 129,917 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,917 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of EQT worth $41,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in EQT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in EQT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

EQT Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.