California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $32,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $347.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

