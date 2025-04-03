California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 18,143 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $40,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.