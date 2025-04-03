Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

