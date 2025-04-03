Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.
