Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Cake Box Stock Up 2.8 %

About Cake Box

CBOX opened at GBX 185 ($2.40) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.73).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

