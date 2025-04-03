Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.
