Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 495256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

