Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

