Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $554,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

