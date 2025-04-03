Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,950,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,382,000 after buying an additional 2,490,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 528,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 250,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

