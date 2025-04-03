Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $901,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.