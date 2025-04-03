Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $582,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,395 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.7 %

HAL opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

