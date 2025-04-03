Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

