Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LKQ by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 268,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.