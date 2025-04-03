Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,025 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $138.12 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $139.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

