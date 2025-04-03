Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $47,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Centene by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

